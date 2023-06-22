A mix of stratus and cumulus clouds flow over the region along with a warm front tonight. Another low pressure system will spread some showers around even later, and again Friday afternoon.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Thursday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.70″ / Normal: 2.70″ / Year: 20.76″ / Normal: 18.68″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset: 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 15 minutes

TONIGHT:

Cloudy. Chance of scattered showers late

Low: Upper 50s/Low 60s

Wind: E-SE 5-10

FRIDAY:

Some showers into mid morning, then scattered showers and storms mid/late afternoon

High: 72-77

Wind: Var-NE 5-10

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Thunderstorms early

Low: 60-64

Wind: Light and Variable



