Increasing clouds tonight as high pressure moves aside to the east. The air quality, though better than yesterday, will continue to be an issue. This is especially true for those with lung and cardiovascular conditions. This will improve tomorrow thanks to southerly winds.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Thursday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 5.47″ / Normal: 3.45″ / Year: 23.53″ / Normal: 19.43″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset: 9:01 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 13 minutes
TONIGHT:
Clear through midnight, then becoming partly cloudy
Low: 64-68 Erie/57-64 Inland and Mountains
Wind: SE 5-10
FRIDAY:
Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance of showers/storms
High: 82-86
Wind: S-W 5-15
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Cloudy with a chance of showers
Low: Mid/Upper 60s
Wind: S 4-8
