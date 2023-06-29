Increasing clouds tonight as high pressure moves aside to the east. The air quality, though better than yesterday, will continue to be an issue. This is especially true for those with lung and cardiovascular conditions. This will improve tomorrow thanks to southerly winds.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 5.47″ / Normal: 3.45″ / Year: 23.53″ / Normal: 19.43″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset: 9:01 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 13 minutes

TONIGHT:

Clear through midnight, then becoming partly cloudy

Low: 64-68 Erie/57-64 Inland and Mountains

Wind: SE 5-10

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance of showers/storms

High: 82-86

Wind: S-W 5-15

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy with a chance of showers

Low: Mid/Upper 60s

Wind: S 4-8



