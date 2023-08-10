A chance of redeveloping storms this evening, followed by clearing late tonight. Sunny and pleasant tomorrow as high pressure builds into the area again.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4 pm Thursday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.58″ / Normal: 1.03″ / Year: 28.58″/ Normal: 24.04″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:23 AM / Sunset: 8:29 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/6 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Chance of isolated evening showers/storms, then becoming partly cloudy
Low: 61-65 Erie/56-60 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Becoming NW 5-10
FRIDAY:
Partly to mostly sunny
High: 74-79
Wind: W 5-12
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Partly Cloudy. Chance of a shower and maybe a storm
Low: 60-66
Wind: S 5-10…10-20
SATURDAY:
Scattered showers and storms
High: 78-82