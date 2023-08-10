A chance of redeveloping storms this evening, followed by clearing late tonight. Sunny and pleasant tomorrow as high pressure builds into the area again.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4 pm Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.58″ / Normal: 1.03″ / Year: 28.58″/ Normal: 24.04″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:23 AM / Sunset: 8:29 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/6 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Chance of isolated evening showers/storms, then becoming partly cloudy

Low: 61-65 Erie/56-60 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Becoming NW 5-10

FRIDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny

High: 74-79

Wind: W 5-12

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly Cloudy. Chance of a shower and maybe a storm

Low: 60-66

Wind: S 5-10…10-20

SATURDAY:

Scattered showers and storms

High: 78-82