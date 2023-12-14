High pressure in the Ohio Valley won’t move much in the next couple of days. Expect decent sunshine and milder temperatures. Next chance of rain late Sunday as low pressure slides up from the Midwest.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Thursday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.72″ / Normal: 1.90″ / Year: 40.66″/ Normal: 40.71″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.4″/Normal: 9.5″/Season: 5.8″/Normal: 19.2″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:41 AM / Sunset: 4:50 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/9 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Mainly Clear. Not as Cold
Low: Near 35 Erie….27-31 inland/mountains
Winds: SW 10-20 lake shore…5-15 elsewhere
FRIDAY:
Sunny skies and pleasant
High: Near 50
Winds: SW 10-20…WSW away from lake
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Increasing Clouds. Staying Dry
Low: 32-37
Winds: SW 5-10
SATURDAY:
Partly Sunny & Mild
High: 47-51