High pressure in the Ohio Valley won’t move much in the next couple of days. Expect decent sunshine and milder temperatures. Next chance of rain late Sunday as low pressure slides up from the Midwest.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Thursday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.72″ / Normal: 1.90″ / Year: 40.66″/ Normal: 40.71″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.4″/Normal: 9.5″/Season: 5.8″/Normal: 19.2″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:41 AM / Sunset: 4:50 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/9 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear. Not as Cold

Low: Near 35 Erie….27-31 inland/mountains

Winds: SW 10-20 lake shore…5-15 elsewhere

FRIDAY:

Sunny skies and pleasant

High: Near 50

Winds: SW 10-20…WSW away from lake

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Increasing Clouds. Staying Dry

Low: 32-37

Winds: SW 5-10

SATURDAY:

Partly Sunny & Mild

High: 47-51