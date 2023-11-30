Cloud cover on the rise tonight, but staying mostly dry. Approaching frontal system will set off some showers tomorrow, which will continue into Saturday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:30 pm Thursday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.08″ / Normal: 3.75″ / Year: 38.94″/ Normal: 38.81″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.1″/Normal: 9.6″/Season: 5.4/Normal: 9.7″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:28 AM / Sunset: 4:50 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/22 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with showers possible toward daybreak
Low: 42 Erie….35-39 inland/mountains
Wind: SW 10-20
FRIDAY:
Rain Likely
High: 41-45
Winds: SSE 5-10
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Chance Rain Showers. Overcast Skies
Low: 37-41
Winds: S-SW 5-10
SATURDAY:
Mostly Cloudy and warmer with a chance of showers
High: 50-54