Cloud cover on the rise tonight, but staying mostly dry. Approaching frontal system will set off some showers tomorrow, which will continue into Saturday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:30 pm Thursday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.08″ / Normal: 3.75″ / Year: 38.94″/ Normal: 38.81″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.1″/Normal: 9.6″/Season: 5.4/Normal: 9.7″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:28 AM / Sunset: 4:50 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/22 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with showers possible toward daybreak

Low: 42 Erie….35-39 inland/mountains

Wind: SW 10-20

FRIDAY:

Rain Likely

High: 41-45

Winds: SSE 5-10

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Chance Rain Showers. Overcast Skies

Low: 37-41

Winds: S-SW 5-10

SATURDAY:

Mostly Cloudy and warmer with a chance of showers

High: 50-54