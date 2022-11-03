Decent sunshine for today. May get a little lake wind late in the afternoon, which might cause some fog like yesterday near the lake, but should not be as dense. Nice weather continues into the weekend, except for some frontal showers Saturday Night into Early Sunday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.06″ / Normal: 0.27″ / Year: 39.35″ / Normal: 35.33″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:56 AM / Sunset: 6:12 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 16 minutes

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 10:45 am Thursday

Today:

Mostly sunny and pleasant. May get some fog near the lake late afternoon

High: 65-69.

Wind: SW 5-15. Winds may turn west near the lake in the afternoon

Tonight:

Mostly clear sky. Not as cool

Low: Near 55 Erie… 45-50 inland.

Wind: SW 5 evening, then 5-15 after midnight

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY