Click here for the Thursday Midday Forecast

Cool air for this afternoon will allow for some lake effect clouds at times. Warmer air arrives for tomorrow as high pressure off the east coast allows for a warmer flow of air.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 10:15 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.05″ /Month: 1.51″ /Normal: 1.03″/ Year: 28.38″/Normal: 31.47″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:26 AM / Sunset 6:50 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 24 Minutes

TODAY:

Mix clouds and sun

High: 58-62

Wind: NW 10-20…W

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds and chilly

Low: 48 Erie….39-45 inland.

Wind: SW 5-10, becoming light and variable.

