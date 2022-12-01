Lake effect snow showers will wind down this morning. As the air dries out and the winds shift, the bands will pretty much end by late morning or midday. Winds will gradually die down as well.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday

SNOW: WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: 21.9″ / Normal: 9.6″ / Season: 21.9″ / Normal: 9.7″

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.83″ / Month: 7.34″ / Normal: 3.75″ / Year: 46.63″ / Normal: 38.81″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:29 AM / Sunset: 4:50 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 21 minutes

TODAY:

Cold wind. Some light snow and flurries this morning, then partly cloudy

High: 35-39

Wind: W 12-25 G30, diminishing to 10-20

TONIGHT:

Clouds give way to clearing skies

Low: 28 Erie and 20-24 inland/mountains

Wind: S 8-15

FRIDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and milder. Breezy

High: 45-52

Wind: S 12-25



