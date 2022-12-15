Strong low pressure will set up some very gusty winds today, which could hit 50 mph. At the same time, a warm front will set off a freezing mix this morning, mainly south of Erie into Meadville and east into Warren. The mix will go to mainly rain by mid morning Erie to Meadville, but will probably go into at least early afternoon in Chautauqua/Warren counties. Watch for slippery roads and power outages with the weather today.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Thursday

SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.8″ / Normal: 9.5″ / Season: 23.7″ / Normal: 19.2″

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.22″ / Normal: 1.90″ / Year: 46.91″ / Normal: 40.71″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:42 AM / Sunset: 4:50 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 8 minutes

Today:

Gusty winds with periods of rain in Erie. Freezing mix goes until mid morning Waterford to Meadville, and into the afternoon in the eastern mountains

High: 38-42…Near 35 later in Warren

Wind: SE 15-25 with gusts 45-50.

Tonight:

Blustery and cloudy with light rain and or wet snow showers. Not much, if any, accumulation

Low: 36 Erie… 30-34 inland.

Wind: South 15-25 and gusty in the evening. W 10-15 toward daybreak



