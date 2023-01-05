Moisture has moved out, and we may see some breaks in the clouds today. Next clipper system will set off some snow showers tonight and tomorrow. May see a light accumulation, mainly in the snow belts.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

SNOW: TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 4.3″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 40.3″

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.59″ / Month: 1.47″ / Normal: 0.51″ / Year: 1.47″ / Normal: 0.51″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 5:02 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 14 minutes

TODAY:

Generally mostly cloudy and chilly. Scattered light rain or flakes possible

Highs: 39-43

Wind: SW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Mainly rain showers through midnight, then changing to wet snow. Most areas getting an inch or less, with an inch or two in the snow belts after midnight

Lows: 34 Erie/28-32 Inland & mountains

Wind: SW-W 5-15

FRIDAY:

Some snow showers, mixing with rain showers afternoon. Up to another inch in spots

Highs: 33-37

Wind: W to WNW 10-20

