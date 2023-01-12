Approaching storm system will set off rain today into this evening. As it passes, colder air will rush into the region, allowing for some good snow at times later tonight into tomorrow evening. Some sunshine arrives for the weekend, though it will be pretty cold.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Thursday

SNOW: TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 10.9″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 46.9″

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.68″ / Normal: 1.23″ / Year: 1.68″ / Normal: 1.23″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 5:09 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 21 minutes

TODAY:

Areas of dense fog this morning, then Cloudy with periods of rain

Highs: 45-48

Wind: E 5-15, becoming NE 12-25 late

TONIGHT:

Rain through midnight, changing to wet snow late. 1-3″ inland snow belts. Less than an inch Erie and Meadville to Warren

Lows: 31 Erie…20s Inland

Wind: N 12-25

FRIDAY:

Windy with snow likely. 2-4″ Erie…3-7″ snow belts. Inch or less Meadville to Warren

Highs: 30-33

Wind: N/NW 12-25

