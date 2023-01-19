Storm system will bring good amounts of rain this morning before tapering off in the afternoon. May even get a little sun. Main low moves through this evening, with possible thunder. Colder air later tonight will change the rain to snow. Some accumulations expected tomorrow, mainly in the snow belts.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Thursday

SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 2.1″ / Normal: 19.5″ / Season: 31.5″ / Normal: 55.5″

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.06″ / Month: 3.32″ / Normal: 2.13″ / Year: 3.32″ / Normal: 2.13″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset: 5:19 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 35 minutes

TODAY:

Periods of rain through midday, then tapering off. May get some late day clearing.

High: 47-52 Erie to Meadville…40-43 Mountains

Wind: S-SE 15-30

TONIGHT:

Showers around with a chance of a late evening rumble of thunder and then turning colder with showers changing to wet flakes by morning. Up to an inch accumulation possible Erie/snow belts

LOW: 35 Erie/31-33 Inland and Mountains

Wind: SW 15-35

FRIDAY:

Snow showers, blustery and cold. Light Accumulations…Near 1″ Erie…1-3″ most places/3-5″ Snowbelts of Chautauqua county

High: Near 35

Wind: W 15-35

Click here for the detailed 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority.