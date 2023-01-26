We are in a general unstable weather pattern through tonight, which will allow snow showers and some occasional steady bands of snow for the day into tonight. Snow tapers for tomorrow into Saturday
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday
SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.6″/ Month: 7.2″ / Normal: 26.4″ / Season: 36.6″ / Normal: 62.4″
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.17″ / Month: 5.03″ / Normal: 2.85″ / Year: 5.03″ / Normal: 2.85″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:39 AM / Sunset: 5:2 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 46 minutes
TODAY:
Cold with periods of snow showers and some steady snow at times. 1-2″ lake shore, with 2-4″ south of I-90 to route 6. Inch or so Meadville and Warren
High: 30-33.
Wind: W 15-25 G35
TONIGHT:
Snow showers. Another 2-4″ Erie/Chautauqua Counties with locally higher amounts/1-3″ Crawford/Warren Counties
LOW: 22-26
Wind: WSW 10-15
FRIDAY:
Snow Showers especially in the morning. Less than an Inch, Breezy
High: 28-33
Wind: SW-S 12-25
