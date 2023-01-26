We are in a general unstable weather pattern through tonight, which will allow snow showers and some occasional steady bands of snow for the day into tonight. Snow tapers for tomorrow into Saturday

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday

SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.6″/ Month: 7.2″ / Normal: 26.4″ / Season: 36.6″ / Normal: 62.4″

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.17″ / Month: 5.03″ / Normal: 2.85″ / Year: 5.03″ / Normal: 2.85″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:39 AM / Sunset: 5:2 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 46 minutes

TODAY:

Cold with periods of snow showers and some steady snow at times. 1-2″ lake shore, with 2-4″ south of I-90 to route 6. Inch or so Meadville and Warren

High: 30-33.

Wind: W 15-25 G35

TONIGHT:

Snow showers. Another 2-4″ Erie/Chautauqua Counties with locally higher amounts/1-3″ Crawford/Warren Counties

LOW: 22-26

Wind: WSW 10-15

FRIDAY:

Snow Showers especially in the morning. Less than an Inch, Breezy

High: 28-33

Wind: SW-S 12-25

