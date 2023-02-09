Cold front will give us good wind today, along with some rain showers, mainly morning. Cooler air arrives tonight with some limited snow showers or rain showers into Friday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 0.07 / Normal: 0.53″ / Year: 5.79″ / Normal: 3.94″

SNOWFALL: MONDAY: 0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 4.8″ / Year: 41.0″ / Normal: 72.6″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset: 5:43 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 16 Minutes

Today:

Windy and mild with periods of rain, mainly in the morning

High: 55-59

Wind: SW 15-30 with gusts to 45.

Tonight:

Still windy with some evening showers, going to some wet snow showers. A coating most areas, with up to an inch (mainly grassy areas) in the snow belts.

Low: 32-35

Wind: SW 20-40 early evening, going WNW 12-25 after midnight.

Tomorrow:

Brisk winds and some occasional light snow and flurries, mixing with rain drops

High: 34-38

Wind: NW 12-25

