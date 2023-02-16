Low pressure will spread some showers in the region midday/afternoon. Temperatures not as warm, but still mild. Cooler temps will be near the lake as winds go NE this afternoon. Front goes through late evening, with a possible storm as it passes. Colder air will set up some lake effect snow showers tomorrow with brisk colder winds.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: 0.99 / Normal: 1.30″ / Year: 6.71″ / Normal: 4.71″

SNOWFALL: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 11.0″ / Year: 41.0″ / Normal: 78.8″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:16 AM / Sunset: 5:55 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 39 Minutes

TODAY:

Rain developing toward midday.

High: 47-50 Lakeshore/Mid 50s Inland & Mountains

Wind: E-SE 5-15/NE 10-20 Erie and Lakeshore

TONIGHT:

Rain showers with a chance of thunder late evening. Rain will mix with freezing rain/sleet/snow toward daybreak. Watch for slippery roads

Low: 29 Erie/25 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW-NE 12-25 G30

FRIDAY:

Snow Showers, Blustery and much colder. Up to an Inch most places. 1-3″ possible in the snowbelts.

High: Near 30 (Wind Chills in the Teens). Temps fall into the 20s by afternoon

Wind: NW 10-20 G30

Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.