Patchy freezing drizzle possible early this morning near the lake shore as temperatures flirt with freezing. Otherwise, just scattered showers for the day. Temperatures mild most areas, though wind direction makes highs in Erie tricky. Cold air tomorrow will set off a few bands of lake effect snow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.78″ / Month: 1.85″ / Normal: 1.93″ / Year: 7.57″ / Normal: 5.34″

SNOWFALL: TUESDAY: 1.1″ / Month: 1.6″ / Normal: 15.6″ / Year: 42.1″ / Normal: 83.4″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:05 AM / Sunset: 6:038PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 58 Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy, patchy areas of drizzle or freezing drizzle near the lake through early morning. Otherwise, scattered showers possible

High: 42-46 Erie through early-mid afternoon, then rising to 50-55………57-63 inland and mountains

Wins: NE-WSW 12-25

TONIGHT:

Windy with a Few Evening Showers Possible. Some scattered sleet/snow pellets by midnight, then some light snow/flurries late. Coating to 1/2″ most areas by daybreak

Low: 20-24

Wind: W 15-35, becoming NW Gusts to 40 near the lake possible

FRIDAY:

Cold wind and some snow showers. Less than an inch most areas. 1-2″ possible in parts of the snow belts

High: Mid to upper 20s

Wind: NW 12-25

