Weak frontal system will slide south of the area today, though it may not make it all the way through. Only isolated precipitation expected, mainly this morning. Large storm system will bring a rain and mix to the region tomorrow into tomorrow night.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.10″ / Year: 8.85″ / Normal: 6.03″

SNOWFALL: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.6″ / Year: 42.2″ / Normal: 87.8″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:55 AM / Sunset: 6:11 PM / Daylight: 11 hours and 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Areas of fog this morning. Partly to Mostly cloudy with a little drizzle or a few flakes, mainly this morning.

High: 38-40 Lakeshore to 43-46 Inland & Mountains

Wind: W-NW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Some breaks in the clouds

Low: Near 30 Erie/25-29 Inland and Mountains.

Wind: N-E 5-12

FRIDAY:

Breezy with periods of wet snow developing by midday. It will quickly mix with rain for the afternoon. Quick coating possible before the changeover.

High: 40-43 Erie/35-40 Inland and Mountains

Wind: E 12-25 G35

