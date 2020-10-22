Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Warm front will gradually move north of the region this morning. May set off some scattered showers, mainly near the lake shore. More sun will then break out, allowing for a nice and warm afternoon, though it may be a little cooler near the lake shore.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 1.42″ / Month: 4.78″ / Normal: 2.84″ / Year: 31.65″ / Normal: 33.28″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:42 AM / Sunset 6:28 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 46 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy this morning with showers, mainly Ashtabula/Erie/Chautauqua counties. Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon.

High: 65-70 Erie….69-74 elsewhere.

Wind: NE 5-15, becoming E later in the afternoon Erie…Var-ESE 5-10 elsewhere

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear skies. Not too cool

Low: 64 Erie….57-62 inland and mountains.

Wind: SW 5-15.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.