Dry air in place for today and most of tonight with high pressure in control. It will give way to a storm system that will bring some good snow fall tomorrow into tomorrow night before tapering off by daybreak Saturday.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

PRECIP: (through 5pm) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 0.80″ / Year: 10.52″ / Normal: 6.73″

SNOWFALL: WEDNESDAY: 0.0 / Month: 2.1″ / Normal: 4.9″ / This Season: 44.3″ / Normal: 91.5″

Sunstats: THURSDAY Sunrise 6:43 AM / Sunset: 6:20 PM / Daylight: 11 hours and 37 Minutes

TODAY:

Mix clouds and sun

High: Near 35 Erie/37 -42 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NNE 5-10

TONIGHT:

Becoming Cloudy. Some flurries or perhaps some light snow toward daybreak

Low: 25-29

Wind: E 5-15, then 10-20 toward daybreak

FRIDAY:

Snow developing early morning, and continuing through the day. Snow heavy at times. Generally 3-6″ expected, with locally higher amounts in the mountains. Gusty winds

High: 33-36

Wind: E-NE 15-30

