High pressure ridge sliding to the east of the region today, allowing for milder air and dry conditions. Approaching front will set off rain showers for Saint Patrick’s day. Colder air behind the front for the weekend, with some light snow accumulations expected.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

PRECIP: (through 5pm) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 2.40″ / Normal: 1.48″ / Year: 11.25″ / Normal: 7.41″

SNOWFALL: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 9.3″ / Normal: 8.8″ / This Season: 51.5″ / Normal: 96.0″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:31 AM / Sunset: 7:28 PM / Daylight: 11 hours and 54 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny and milder. Generally more high clouds in the afternoon

High: 49-54

Wind: SSW 10-15

TONIGHT:

Rain Developing, mainly after midnight. Breezy

Low: 42-45Erie and 36-41 inland and mountains.

Wind: SSW 12-25

FRIDAY:

Periods of Rain, Windy & mild. Rain Tapering PM

High: 47-51, turning cooler late in the day

Wind: W 15-35

