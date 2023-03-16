High pressure ridge sliding to the east of the region today, allowing for milder air and dry conditions. Approaching front will set off rain showers for Saint Patrick’s day. Colder air behind the front for the weekend, with some light snow accumulations expected.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
PRECIP: (through 5pm) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 2.40″ / Normal: 1.48″ / Year: 11.25″ / Normal: 7.41″
SNOWFALL: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 9.3″ / Normal: 8.8″ / This Season: 51.5″ / Normal: 96.0″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:31 AM / Sunset: 7:28 PM / Daylight: 11 hours and 54 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny and milder. Generally more high clouds in the afternoon
High: 49-54
Wind: SSW 10-15
TONIGHT:
Rain Developing, mainly after midnight. Breezy
Low: 42-45Erie and 36-41 inland and mountains.
Wind: SSW 12-25
FRIDAY:
Periods of Rain, Windy & mild. Rain Tapering PM
High: 47-51, turning cooler late in the day
Wind: W 15-35
