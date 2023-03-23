Frontal system will set off showers today. As the front slides through, cooler air will settle into the Erie area this afternoon. Showers diminish this evening, and should stay to the south of us tomorrow. Another weather system will bring wind and rain again Saturday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 9.4″ / Normal: 11.8″ / Season: 51.6″ / Normal: 99.0″

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.67″ / Normal: 2.18″ / Year: 11.52″ / Normal: 8.11″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:19 AM / Sunset: 7:36 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 17 minutes

TODAY:

Periods of rain.

High: Near 55 Erie, falling into the 40s by mid afternoon. 53-57 elsewhere, cooler later in the afternoon

Wind: S 10-20, becoming W/NW in the afternoon

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Showers end in the evening

Low: 32 Erie / 29-32 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW-N 5-10

FRIDAY:

Cloudy, with some peaks of sun. Chilly

High: 42-46

Wind: NE 5-10…10-15 by afternoon