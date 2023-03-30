High pressure will give us plenty of sun, though very cool temperatures expected. It will also keep us pretty dry tonight. Approaching warm front Friday will set off some showers and milder temperatures for tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Thursday

SNOW: WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: 9.4″ / Normal: 13.8″ / Season: 51.6″ / Normal: 101.2″

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: 3.86″ / Normal: 2.87″ / Year: 12.71″ / Normal: 8.80″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset: 7:44 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 37 minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of sun and chilly

High: 39-44

Wind: W 5-10

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds

Low: 34 Erie / Upper 20s Inland & Mountains. Temperatures rising to the low 40s in Erie by daybreak

Wind: SE 5-15

FRIDAY:

Breezy and milder with rain likely in the morning, with a storm possible. Occasional rain for the afternoon

High: Near 55

Wind: S 15-25