Some leftover showers in spots early morning, then some drier air and some clearing this afternoon. Temperatures much cooler in the wake of the cold front that passed through. This will be the beginning of several days of dry weather into early next week.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.2″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 102.7″

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 0.41″ / Normal: 0.11″ / Year: 13.94″ / Normal: 9.57″

Sunstats: THURSDAY Sunrise 6:55 AM / Sunset: 7:52 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 57 minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy morning with a few showers around. Some clearing for the afternoon

High: 48 Erie/52-55 Inland & Mountains

Wind: W 10-20

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds and chilly

Low: 37 Erie / 31-35 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW to W 5-15

FRIDAY:

Plenty of sun and cool

High: 44-48

Wind: NW 8-15