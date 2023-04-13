HIGH FIRE DANGER RISK FOR TODAY-FRIDAY. RAPID SPREADING OF OUTDOOR FIRES ARE POSSIBLE. BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
High pressure will continue to be the dominant feature of our weather through tomorrow. Approaching weather systems may set off a few showers Saturday, with a better chance on Sunday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.1″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 103.5″
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.00″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 14.53″ / Normal: 10.42″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:44 AM / Sunset: 8:00 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 16 minutes
TODAY:
Plenty of sun and warm. A little breezy
High: Low to mid 70s Erie/Upper 70s to 80 Inland & Mountains
Wind: WSW 10-20 G25
TONIGHT:
Clear to Partly Cloudy
Low: Near 60 Erie/48-54 Inland & Mountains
Wind: S-5
FRIDAY:
More sunshine and warm
High: Near 75 by midday Erie, little cooler for the afternoon….78-83 elswehere
Wind: SW 5-12, going north in Erie for the afternoon