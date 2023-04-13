HIGH FIRE DANGER RISK FOR TODAY-FRIDAY. RAPID SPREADING OF OUTDOOR FIRES ARE POSSIBLE. BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.

High pressure will continue to be the dominant feature of our weather through tomorrow. Approaching weather systems may set off a few showers Saturday, with a better chance on Sunday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.1″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 103.5″

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.00″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 14.53″ / Normal: 10.42″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:44 AM / Sunset: 8:00 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 16 minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of sun and warm. A little breezy

High: Low to mid 70s Erie/Upper 70s to 80 Inland & Mountains

Wind: WSW 10-20 G25

TONIGHT:

Clear to Partly Cloudy

Low: Near 60 Erie/48-54 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S-5

FRIDAY:

More sunshine and warm

High: Near 75 by midday Erie, little cooler for the afternoon….78-83 elswehere

Wind: SW 5-12, going north in Erie for the afternoon