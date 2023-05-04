Upper low will continue to pull out of the area today, but clearing, if any, will be very slow. Still could see a few showers on the back side. High pressure ridge will give us better weather tomorrow, and that trend will continue into the weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

SNOW: TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.15″ / Month: 0.84″ / Normal: 0.33″ / Year: 17.23″ / Normal: 12.81″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:14 AM / Sunset: 8:22 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 8 minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of clouds with some breaks. Not as cool. Scattered showers possible

High: 50-54

Wind: NW 5-10

TONIGHT:

A few showers possible early evening. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight

Low: 42 Erie and 35-40 inland and mountains

Wind: Light & Variable

FRIDAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny…Milder

High: 56-60 Erie….61-65 inland/mountains

Wind: Becoming NE 5-15 by midday



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY