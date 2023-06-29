High pressure settling in over the Ohio valley will give us decent sunshine today and warmer temperatures. The air quality, though better than yesterday, will continue to be an issue. This is especially true for those with lung and cardiovascular conditions. This will improve tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 5.47″ / Normal: 3.45″ / Year: 23.53″ / Normal: 19.43″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset: 9:01 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 13 minutes

TODAY:

Areas of Dense Fog, otherwise Mostly Sunny & Warmer with Unhealthy Air Quality, due to smoke and haze. Could be some morning fog inland and mountains

High: 77-82

Wind: Variable 5-10

TONIGHT:

Clear through midnight, then becoming partly cloudy

Low: 64-68 Erie/56-63 Inland and Mountains

Wind: Becoming S 5-10

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance of showers/storms

High: 82-86

Wind: SW 5-15…WSW



