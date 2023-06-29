High pressure settling in over the Ohio valley will give us decent sunshine today and warmer temperatures. The air quality, though better than yesterday, will continue to be an issue. This is especially true for those with lung and cardiovascular conditions. This will improve tomorrow.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 5.47″ / Normal: 3.45″ / Year: 23.53″ / Normal: 19.43″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset: 9:01 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 13 minutes
TODAY:
Areas of Dense Fog, otherwise Mostly Sunny & Warmer with Unhealthy Air Quality, due to smoke and haze. Could be some morning fog inland and mountains
High: 77-82
Wind: Variable 5-10
TONIGHT:
Clear through midnight, then becoming partly cloudy
Low: 64-68 Erie/56-63 Inland and Mountains
Wind: Becoming S 5-10
FRIDAY:
Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance of showers/storms
High: 82-86
Wind: SW 5-15…WSW
