Another very warm and humid day for the region. Approaching cold front will set off late pm showers and storms that will continue on and off through the night. As the front passes, gradually cooler and drier air will come in for tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.47″ / Normal: 0.54″ / Year: 24.00″ / Normal: 20.22″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:51 AM / Sunset: 8:59 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 8 minutes

TODAY:

Sunny in the morning, very warm and humid. More PM clouds with some late showers/storms possible

High: 86-91

Wind: S 5-15, becoming NW later in the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Occasional showers and some evening storms

Low: 64-68 Erie

Wind: W/SW 5-15, becoming NW

FRIDAY:

Clouds and some showers morning, then clearing. Cooler and less humid

High: 76-80

Wind: NW 5-15



