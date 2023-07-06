Another very warm and humid day for the region. Approaching cold front will set off late pm showers and storms that will continue on and off through the night. As the front passes, gradually cooler and drier air will come in for tomorrow.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.47″ / Normal: 0.54″ / Year: 24.00″ / Normal: 20.22″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:51 AM / Sunset: 8:59 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 8 minutes
TODAY:
Sunny in the morning, very warm and humid. More PM clouds with some late showers/storms possible
High: 86-91
Wind: S 5-15, becoming NW later in the afternoon.
TONIGHT:
Occasional showers and some evening storms
Low: 64-68 Erie
Wind: W/SW 5-15, becoming NW
FRIDAY:
Clouds and some showers morning, then clearing. Cooler and less humid
High: 76-80
Wind: NW 5-15
