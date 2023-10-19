High pressure off the east coast will circulate a good southerly flow today, finally getting our highs near normal. Approaching front will increase the clouds and set off some showers this evening into tomorrow. Much cooler for the weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.49″ / Normal: 2.60″ / Year: 35.05″/ Normal: 33.28″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:38 AM / Sunset: 6:33 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/55 Minutes

TODAY:

Breezy with sun followed by increasing cloudiness. Chance of late pm showers

High: 63-66

Wind: S 12-25

TONIGHT:

Breezy with some showers

Low: 50-55

Wind: S 10-20 G25

FRIDAY:

Periods of Rain

High: 58-62

Wind: SSW 10-15, becoming W in afternoon