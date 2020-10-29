Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Remnants of Zeta will spread some rain into the region today and tonight. Will end as a little mix in the higher elevations later tonight, but no accumulations expected. Colder for Friday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Thursday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.08″ / Month: 6.85″ / Normal: 3.68″ / Year: 33.72″ / Normal: 34.12″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:50 AM / Sunset 6:18 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 28 Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy with periods of rain likely

High: 47-52.

Wind: NE 5-15…10-20 near the lake

TONIGHT:

Breezy with evening rain diminishing. Some wet snow possible higher elevations after midnight. No accumulations.

Low: 39 Erie…30-34 Inland.

Wind: NE 10-20.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar