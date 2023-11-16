High pressure off the east coast gives us one more nice day before a cold front arrives tomorrow, giving us rain and cooler temps for the weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.29″ / Normal: 1.88″ / Year: 37.15″/ Normal: 36.94″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 3.4″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 3.5″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:12 AM / Sunset: 4:59 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/47 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny & warmer

High: 62-66

Winds: S 5-15

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds and breezy

Low: 54 Erie…43-48 Inland & Mountains

Winds: S 10-20 G30

FRIDAY:

Overcast skies and windy with rain showers likely

High: 55-60, falling late in the day

Wind: SW-NW 12-25 G35