Some lake effect snow showers continue through mid morning, then gradually taper off. Should see some sun for the afternoon.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.09″ / Normal: 0.26″ / Year: 0.09″/ Normal: 0.26″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 2.1″/ Season: 6.8″/ Normal: 38.1″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 5:02 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/13 Minutes
TODAY:
Snow showers diminish early this morning. Some sun for the afternoon
Temperatures fall then hold from 29-32
Wind: NNW 10-20
TONIGHT:
Partly Cloudy evening, then mostly cloudy with flurries after midnight.
Low: 24-27 lake shore…18-22 elsewhere
Wind: NW-W 5-10
FRIDAY:
Partly Sunny
High: 32-36
Wind: SW-S 10-15