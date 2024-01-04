Some lake effect snow showers continue through mid morning, then gradually taper off. Should see some sun for the afternoon.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.09″ / Normal: 0.26″ / Year: 0.09″/ Normal: 0.26″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 2.1″/ Season: 6.8″/ Normal: 38.1″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 5:02 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/13 Minutes

TODAY:

Snow showers diminish early this morning. Some sun for the afternoon

Temperatures fall then hold from 29-32

Wind: NNW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy evening, then mostly cloudy with flurries after midnight.

Low: 24-27 lake shore…18-22 elsewhere

Wind: NW-W 5-10

FRIDAY:

Partly Sunny

High: 32-36

Wind: SW-S 10-15