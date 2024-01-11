Weather system will spread another round of light “sleety” snow today, mixing with rain. Stronger storm system will spread mainly rain for tomorrow, then colder with snow showers for the weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.08″ / Month: 0.69″ / Normal: 1.23″ / Year: 0.69″/ Normal: 1.23″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: 1.3″ / Normal: 10.9″/ Season: 8.1″/ Normal: 46.9″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 5:08 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/20 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Cloudy and Brisk. Wet sleety snow and rain showers at times. Up to an inch in the snow belts

High: 35-38

Winds: SW 12-25

TONIGHT:

Snow flurries mixing with rain in Erie, then mostly cloudy

Low: Near 32 Erie….26-30 inland/montains

Winds: SW 10-20…5-10 late

FRIDAY:

Quiet start, followed by rain mixing with snow showers and high winds later in the afternoon

High: 39-44