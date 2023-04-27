High pressure builds across the area bringing dry weather and mostly sunny skies Thursday…before the next low pressure system brings chances of scattered rain to our area on Friday. Meanwhile…temperatures will climb back to near normal levels by Friday..

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 7:00 AM Thursday

SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.2″

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 2.69″ / Normal: 0.11″ / Year: 16.22″ / Normal: 12.03″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:22 AM / Sunset: 8:15 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 53 minutes

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Pleasant

High: 56-63

Wind: NE 10 near lake, SE 4 elsewhere

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Increasing Clouds, Becoming Breezy and not as Cold

Low: Near 45 Erie and 43-47 inland and mountains

Wind: NE-SE 10-15

FRIDAY:

Cloudy & Breezy with Periods of Rain

High: 54-59

Wind: Wind: SE 15-25, Gusts up to 40



