High pressure builds across the area bringing dry weather and mostly sunny skies Thursday…before the next low pressure system brings chances of scattered rain to our area on Friday. Meanwhile…temperatures will climb back to near normal levels by Friday..
Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 7:00 AM Thursday
SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.2″
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 2.69″ / Normal: 0.11″ / Year: 16.22″ / Normal: 12.03″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:22 AM / Sunset: 8:15 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 53 minutes
THURSDAY:
Mostly Sunny & Pleasant
High: 56-63
Wind: NE 10 near lake, SE 4 elsewhere
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Increasing Clouds, Becoming Breezy and not as Cold
Low: Near 45 Erie and 43-47 inland and mountains
Wind: NE-SE 10-15
FRIDAY:
Cloudy & Breezy with Periods of Rain
High: 54-59
Wind: Wind: SE 15-25, Gusts up to 40
