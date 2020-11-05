Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure remains in control of our weather into the weekend. Decent sunshine overall through the period, with gradually warming temps this weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 0.52″ / Year: 34.53″ / Normal: 35.01″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 0.5″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 0.7″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:59 AM / Sunset 5:09 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 10 Minutes
TODAY:
Sun Mixing with some high clouds. Breezy near the lake
High: 64-69
Wind: S-SW 5-15…10-20 lake shore
TONIGHT:
Evening clouds, then mostly clear
Low: 50-54 Erie….40s inland & mountains.
Wind: S-SW 5-15
