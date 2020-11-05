Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure remains in control of our weather into the weekend. Decent sunshine overall through the period, with gradually warming temps this weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 0.52″ / Year: 34.53″ / Normal: 35.01″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 0.5″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 0.7″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:59 AM / Sunset 5:09 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 10 Minutes

TODAY:

Sun Mixing with some high clouds. Breezy near the lake

High: 64-69

Wind: S-SW 5-15…10-20 lake shore

TONIGHT:

Evening clouds, then mostly clear

Low: 50-54 Erie….40s inland & mountains.

Wind: S-SW 5-15

