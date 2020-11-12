Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Back to more typical November temperatures the next few days. Not much, if any, precipitation expected.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.63″ / Month: 0,84″ / Normal: 1.42″ / Year: 34.16″ / Normal: 35.91″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 1.8″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 2.0″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset 5:02 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 56 Minute
TODAY:
Clouds through mid morning, then gradual clearing. On the cool side
High: 48-53
Wind: N-NE 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies
Low: 38 Lake front….32-36 north of I-90….29-33 inland/mountains
Wind: Becoming E/SE 5-10
