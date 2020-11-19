Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure continues to be the dominant feature on the weather map through early week. Could be challenging some record highs on Monday and Tuesday. Expect unseasonably warm weather for mid-November on Monday and Tuesday. Wet weather returns, as a cold front passes through on Veterans Day, especially early. It will start breezy and mild then turning cooler by afternoon, with falling temperatures. It will be much cooler, but more seasonable by late week. Even though it will be cooler, it looks like some pretty nice weather again by late week.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 8:02 PM Sunday