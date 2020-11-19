Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Strong and gusty winds will be in the region today. At least it will be a mild wind, with gusts reaching 40mph or more at times. Will keep things dry the next couple of days.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 10 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 2.35″ / Year: 36.12″ / Normal: 36.84″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.1″/ Month: 0.9″/Normal: 3.5″ / Year: 0.9″ / Normal: 3.7″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:16 AM / Sunset 4:56 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 40 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to Mostly Sunny, Windy and milder
High: 61 Erie….55-60 Inland.
Wind: S 15-35 G45 Lakeshore
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds and windy
Low: Near 50 Erie….37-43 Inland.
Wind: S-SW 15-30 and gusty
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.