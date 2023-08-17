Mostly sunny start to Thursday, followed by increasing cloud cover. Frontal system moves in, which will help set off a chance of showers in the late afternoon. Showers will be moving across the area with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. There could be some heavy downpours in the first half of the night. Clouds will gradually erode later on Friday after a chance of a few leftover showers as the front moves. Breezy and much cooler on Friday as well.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 4:00 AM Thursday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 1.13″ / Normal: 1.77″ / Year: 29.13″/ Normal: 24.78″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:30 AM / Sunset: 8:19 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/49 minutes daylight
THURSDAY:
Mostly to Partly Sunny & Warmer/Chance Late Day Shower in a few Spots
High: 78-82
Winds: SSW 10-20
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Showers developing with Evening T-Storms Possible. Heavy downpours possible in the first half of the night
Low: 60-64 Erie….57-60 inland/mountains
Wind: S-W 10-20
FRIDAY:
Chance of early showers. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy & Cooler
High: 65-71
Wind: NW-W 15-25 G30
SATURDAY:
Sunny and warmer
High: Mid 70s