Mostly sunny start to Thursday, followed by increasing cloud cover. Frontal system moves in, which will help set off a chance of showers in the late afternoon. Showers will be moving across the area with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. There could be some heavy downpours in the first half of the night. Clouds will gradually erode later on Friday after a chance of a few leftover showers as the front moves. Breezy and much cooler on Friday as well.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 4:00 AM Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 1.13″ / Normal: 1.77″ / Year: 29.13″/ Normal: 24.78″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:30 AM / Sunset: 8:19 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/49 minutes daylight

THURSDAY:

Mostly to Partly Sunny & Warmer/Chance Late Day Shower in a few Spots

High: 78-82

Winds: SSW 10-20

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Showers developing with Evening T-Storms Possible. Heavy downpours possible in the first half of the night

Low: 60-64 Erie….57-60 inland/mountains

Wind: S-W 10-20

FRIDAY:

Chance of early showers. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy & Cooler

High: 65-71

Wind: NW-W 15-25 G30

SATURDAY:

Sunny and warmer

High: Mid 70s