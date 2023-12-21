Drier for the rest of the week with milder temps and high pressure south of the area. The next chance of rain will be Saturday.
Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 4:00 AM Thursday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.25″ / Normal: 2.70″ / Year: 41.19″/ Normal: 41.51″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 1.4″/Normal: 15.0″/Season: 6.8″/Normal: 24.7″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:46 AM / Sunset: 4:52 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/7 Minutes
THURSDAY:
Clouds Mixing With Sunsine
High: 36-40
Winds: E-NE 5-10
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Low: 25-30
Wind: E-SE 5-10
FRIDAY:
Increasing Clouds
High: 38-43
Winds: SSE 5-10