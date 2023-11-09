A front and low will bring a chance of an early morning shower. As the system exits this morning, the rain will move out and temps. will cool. Dry weather will persist after that into Friday.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 4:00 AM Wednesday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: 0.28″ / Normal: 1.03″ / Year: 37.14″/ Normal: 36.09″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 1.5″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 1.6″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:03 AM / Sunset: 5:05 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/2 Minutes

THURSDAY:

Morning Showers Diminishing, Breezy and Turning Cooler

High: 55-60 early, falling into the 40s late in the day

Winds: SW-W 12-25 G30

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Patchy Clouds, Breezy

Low: 41 Erie, 33-37 Inland & Mountains

Wind: W 10-15, 15-20 near lake

FRIDAY:

Partly Sunny, Breezy, Slight Chance Evening Shower

High: 45-49

Winds: SW-W 10-20 G30