A front and low will bring a chance of an early morning shower. As the system exits this morning, the rain will move out and temps. will cool. Dry weather will persist after that into Friday.
Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 4:00 AM Wednesday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: 0.28″ / Normal: 1.03″ / Year: 37.14″/ Normal: 36.09″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 1.5″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 1.6″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:03 AM / Sunset: 5:05 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/2 Minutes
THURSDAY:
Morning Showers Diminishing, Breezy and Turning Cooler
High: 55-60 early, falling into the 40s late in the day
Winds: SW-W 12-25 G30
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Patchy Clouds, Breezy
Low: 41 Erie, 33-37 Inland & Mountains
Wind: W 10-15, 15-20 near lake
FRIDAY:
Partly Sunny, Breezy, Slight Chance Evening Shower
High: 45-49
Winds: SW-W 10-20 G30