Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Nice weather today as high pressure gives us decent sunshine, though expect a cold wind. Weak frontal system may set off a few rain or wet snow showers late Friday into Saturday
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.03″ / Month: 0.49″ / Normal: 0.25″ / Year: 39.38″ / Normal: 38.67″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: T”/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 1.2″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 9.9″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:32 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 17 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly sunny and breezy.
High: 40-45.
Wind: SW 10-20.
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy and breezy
Low: Near 35 Erie….29-34 Inland.
Wind: SW 10-20
