Low pressure is off to the east, giving us weak instability. This is setting off a few snow showers mixed with rain at times this morning. Drier and warmer on Friday with a southerly breeze and high pressure.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 4 AM Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.40″ / Normal: 0.80″ / Year: 40.34″/ Normal: 39.61″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace/Normal: 3.6″/Season: 5.4/Normal: 13.3″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:35 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/14 Minutes

THURSDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Chance of a rain or snow shower early, not as cold

High: 38-43

Winds: SW 10-20 G25

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy.

Low: 36 Erie….Low 30s inland/mountains

Winds: S 5-10

FRIDAY:

Sun Mixing with Clouds, Breezy & Warmer

High: 49-53

Winds: S 5-15