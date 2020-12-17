Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Storm system moving out of the region will diminish the snow showers today. Skies will remain cloudy through tonight, before high pressure gives us better weather tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: T” / Month: 0.73″ / Normal: 1.99″ / Year: 39.62″ / Normal: 40.41″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: T”/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 12.4″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 21.1″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset 4:51 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 7 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy with occasional light snow showers and flurries. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning
High: 32-36
Wind: E-NE 5-15
TONIGHT:
Cloudy with some scattered light snow and flurries
Low: 26 Erie…17-22 Inland.
Wind: Light winds
