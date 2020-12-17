Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Storm system moving out of the region will diminish the snow showers today. Skies will remain cloudy through tonight, before high pressure gives us better weather tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: T” / Month: 0.73″ / Normal: 1.99″ / Year: 39.62″ / Normal: 40.41″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: T”/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 12.4″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 21.1″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset 4:51 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 7 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with occasional light snow showers and flurries. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning

High: 32-36

Wind: E-NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with some scattered light snow and flurries

Low: 26 Erie…17-22 Inland.

Wind: Light winds

