Click here for the Thursday morning forecast

Strong cold front will pass through the region late this afternoon, sending our temperatures plunging and kicking off some good snowfall into Christmas day and night.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.25″ / Normal: 2.82″ / Year: 40.14″ / Normal: 41.24″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 6.9″/Normal: 19.1″ / Year: 8.0″ / Normal: 27.8″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset 4:54 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 7 Minutes
TODAY- CHRISTMAS EVE:
Rain likely, heavy at times. Rain changing to wet snow late afternoon.
High: 45-50 early, then falling into the low 30s late.
Wind: SW 15-25 then becoming W 10-20.
TONIGHT:
Windy with snow, heavy at times. 6-10″ Erie to Meadville. 3-6″ Warren area
Low: 17-23
Winds: WNW 12-25