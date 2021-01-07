Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Some leftover flurries or a mix early this morning, then will see some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. Weather looking pretty tranquil into early next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.95″ / Normal: 0.66″ / Year: 0.95″ / Normal: 0.66″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.3″/Normal: 6.2″ / Year: 27.3″ / Normal: 42.4″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 5:06 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 17 Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy through midday with some isolated areas of flurries or some freezing drizzle. Some PM clearing

High: 31-35

Wind: N 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy

Low: 28 Erie…18-23 inland/mountains.

Wind: N-NE 5-15

