Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Cold night in progress under a full December "Cold" moon sky. Clouds are increasing with a chance of a period of light snow after midnight. It turns windy and milder again on Wednesday, along with the chance of rain shower early and then rain later in the afternoon. Could be a brief period of snow and sleet by early Thursday, but New Year's Eve night looks dry. Right now, it looks wet, breezy and milder for New Year's Day.

Meteorologists Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 11:30 PM Tuesday