Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure gives us a wonderful day today with plenty of sun and warm temperatures. Upper level wave will approach the area tonight and tomorrow, and may set off some scattered showers/storms.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.02″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.35″ /Normal: 0.48″/ Year: 23.50″/Normal: 22.84″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:19 AM / Sunset 8:34 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High: 75-79.

Winds: S 5-10, becoming NE 8-15

TONIGHT:

Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight, mainly east of Erie

Low: 62 Erie….55-60 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10, becoming E

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. May get some showers in Erie, with scattered showers or a storm farther east into Warren county

High: 77-81

Winds: NE 10-15

