Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure gives us a wonderful day today with plenty of sun and warm temperatures. Upper level wave will approach the area tonight and tomorrow, and may set off some scattered showers/storms.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Thursday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.02″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.35″ /Normal: 0.48″/ Year: 23.50″/Normal: 22.84″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:19 AM / Sunset 8:34 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 15 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny and Pleasant
High: 75-79.
Winds: S 5-10, becoming NE 8-15
TONIGHT:
Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight, mainly east of Erie
Low: 62 Erie….55-60 Inland
Wind: NE 5-10, becoming E
FRIDAY:
Partly cloudy skies. May get some showers in Erie, with scattered showers or a storm farther east into Warren county
High: 77-81
Winds: NE 10-15