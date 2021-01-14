Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Showers, mixing with wet snow, will affect the region this morning. Some clearing for the afternoon. Frontal system will spread more showers tomorrow

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.95″ / Normal: 1.36″ / Year: 0.95″ / Normal: 1.36″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.3″/Normal: 13.3″ / Year: 27.3″ / Normal: 49.5″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset 5:12 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 26 Minutes

TODAY:

Occasional rain or wet snow showers through late morning. Some PM clearing and mild

High: 42-46 Erie…39-42 inland

Wind: S-SE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy.

Low: Near 35 Erie…29-32 inland.

Wind: SW 5-15

