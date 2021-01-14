Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Showers, mixing with wet snow, will affect the region this morning. Some clearing for the afternoon. Frontal system will spread more showers tomorrow
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.95″ / Normal: 1.36″ / Year: 0.95″ / Normal: 1.36″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.3″/Normal: 13.3″ / Year: 27.3″ / Normal: 49.5″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset 5:12 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 26 Minutes
TODAY:
Occasional rain or wet snow showers through late morning. Some PM clearing and mild
High: 42-46 Erie…39-42 inland
Wind: S-SE 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy.
Low: Near 35 Erie…29-32 inland.
Wind: SW 5-15