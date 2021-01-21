Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Gusty winds for today. Weak frontal system may set off a few morning flurries, but we should see some sun today, along with milder temperatures. Frontal system will set off some snow showers late tonight, with lake effect Friday into Friday night.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.25″/ Month: 3.37″ / Normal: 2.02″ / Year: 3.37″ / Normal: 2.02″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 1.9″/ Month: 20.5″/Normal: 20.1″ / Year: 47.5″ / Normal: 56.3″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:43 AM / Sunset 5:22 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 39 Minutes
TODAY:
Windy but milder. Chance of early flurries, then a mix of clouds and sun
High: 35-40.
Wind: SW 12-25 with higher gusts.
TONIGHT:
Windy with some evening flurries. Periods of snow showers after midnight. Near 1″ most areas, with 1-3″ in the snow belts
Low: 28 Erie….20-25 inland.
Wind: W 12-25.