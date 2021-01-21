Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Temperatures will be on the rise overnight in advance of low pressure that will drag a cold front through late Thursday. Nothing worse than a passing snow shower overnight. Wind speeds ramp up overnight into Thursday. Could be some wet snow showers by late Thursday, as cold front moves through. Blustery and colder weather arrives on Friday, with a few more lake effect snow showers. Minimal, if any accumulation locally, but a few fluffy inches appears likely in the belts.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 8:05 PM Wednesday