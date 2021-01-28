Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Cold NW flow of air will set off some lake effect snow bands, which will be steadier later this afternoon into tomorrow morning.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.55″ / Normal: 2.62″ / Year: 3.55″ / Normal: 2.62″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 20.8″/Normal: 26.3″ / Year: 47.8″ / Normal: 62.5″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:38 AM / Sunset 5:29 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 51 Minutes
TODAY:
Occasional light snow and flurries through early afternoon. Snow picks up some mid/late afternoon, mainly Erie/Crawford counties and areas west.
High: 18-23
Wind: N-NW 10-20 G30 Lake
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy & Colder. Snow Showers…1-3″ Snowbelts/eastern mountains, with locally 4″ or more. Near 1″ Erie
Low: Near 20 Erie….Teens inland/Mountains.
Wind: N-NW 12-22
