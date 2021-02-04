Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

High pressure gives us one more nice day today. Approaching cold front will set off wet snow tonight, and bring in an extended period of cold air into next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00/ Month: 0.16″ / Normal: 0.25″ / Year: 3.73″ / Normal: 3.20″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0/ Month: 1.2″/Normal: 2.3″ / Year: 49.5″ / Normal: 68.1″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:30 AM / Sunset 5:40 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 10 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny…not as cold

High: 35-40

Wind: SW-SE 5-15 G20 Lake

TONIGHT:

Windy with Rain & Snow Developing Toward Midnight…Fresh Coating to an Inch or two of Slush

Temps hold in the mid/upper 30s, then fall toward daybreak

Wind: SE-S 15-35