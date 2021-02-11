Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Shots of moisture will be in place the next couple of days, allowing for some snow flakes at times. Overall, no major accumulations expected.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.01″/ Month: 0.49″ / Normal: 0.83″ / Year: 4.06″ / Normal: 3.78″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.2″/ Month: 4.4″/Normal: 7.1″ / Year: 52.7″ / Normal: 72.9″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:22 AM / Sunset 5:49 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 27 Minutes
TODAY:
Variable cloudiness. Some scattered light snow or flurries at times
High: 23-27
Wind: N 5-10
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy…Few Flurries possible
Low: 14-18 Erie…8-13 inland.
Wind: E-NE 5-10
